FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund firm Aberdeen posts 25 pct jump in H1 revenues
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Fund firm Aberdeen posts 25 pct jump in H1 revenues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British fund management firm Aberdeen Asset Management said its first-half revenues leapt 25 percent as it benefited from strong demand for its higher-margin investment funds.

Revenues came in at 516 million pounds ($799 million) for the six months to end-March, up from 413.1 million pounds a year earlier, boosting underlying pre-tax profits to 222.8 million pounds from 162.2 million pounds last year.

Aberdeen has enjoyed strong inflows into its global emerging markets range of equities funds over the past year. These funds typically earn higher fees than other products and their popularity has helped the firm’s blended average management fee rise to 49 basis points from 45.1 basis points in September.

Assets under management at the group rose to 212.3 billion by end-March, 13 percent higher than six months earlier, driven by both net inflows and positive investment performance.

Aberdeen said it will pay an interim dividend of 6 pence per share, a 36 percent increase on 2012.

The firm said it will also use $400 million of proceeds from the sale of a perpetual capital note in March to repay an existing bond at the end of May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.