February 13, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Aberdeen CEO says no plans to move HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The head of a major Scottish fund manager, Aberdeen Asset Management said the firm has no plans to relocate its base in the face of a forthcoming referendum on Scottish independence.

“We’ll wait and see what the decision is and then see what the repercussions are but we have no plans to relocate or anything like that,” Aberdeen’s Chief Executive Martin Gilbert told Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference in London.

Scotland is due to vote on whether to leave the UK on September 18 and opponents of independence have warned separation could harm the country’s key financial services industry.

