UPDATE 1-Aberdeen funds boosted by demand for stocks

* Assets under mgmt 193.4 bln stg at Dec. 31

* Net inflows total 1.1 bln stg in fourth quarter

* Strong equity inflows help to beat forecast

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management said its clients added 1.1 billion pounds ($1.8 billion)of new money to its products in the three months to Dec. 31, beating analyst forecasts as investors poured cash into Asian and emerging market equities.

In a trading statement released on Thursday, Aberdeen said assets under management rose to 193.4 billion pounds at end-Dec., up from 187.2 billion pounds three months earlier.

Credit Suisse analysts had forecast assets would rise to 191.3 billion pounds, after predicting outflows from lower-margin segregated mandates would offset new money into equities.

However, Aberdeen said its equities funds - which tend to attract higher margins - pulled in 3.1 billion pounds of net new cash, exceeding client withdrawals from fixed income, property, money market and alternative investment products.

Rivals Ashmore Group and Jupiter Fund Management also reported net inflows for the final three months of 2012 earlier this week, as investors bought into a rally across stock and bond markets.

Aberdeen’s Asia Pacific product was particularly popular, the company said, while net inflows ito emerging market equities were still running at a rate higher than it was comfortable with, in the light of increased popularity of those markets.

The company’s emerging markets debt funds also attracted new money.

“Global stock markets have begun 2013 with a more positive tone; while this is welcome, we believe that uncertainty still persists and that further periods of volatility remain likely in the months ahead,” Aberdeen said in the statement.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed group closed down 1.29 percent at 392 pence on Wednesday.