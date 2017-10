LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : * Aum at 28 February 2013: £212.3 billion (31 December 2012: £193.4 billion) * Net new business inflows of £3.5 billion in the two month period under review * Aberdeen - continued net inflows to higher margin pooled funds - will add £35

million of annualised fee income * Refinancing of perpetual capital securities at lower coupon of 7.0 percent