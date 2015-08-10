FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Abertis offer values Italy highway group 1.2 bln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - An offer by Spanish toll road operator Abertis for a majority stake in A4 Holding values the Italian motorway group at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Abertis said earlier on Monday it had signed an exclusivity agreement with a consortium that controls A4 Holding - including lender Intesa Sanpaolo and builder Astaldi - that could result in the Spanish group eventually taking control of the Italian group. It did not provide any financial details of the deal.

One of the sources said the exclusive talks would last three months.

$1 = 0.9143 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak

