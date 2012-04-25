Abertis says open to buying back shares held by ACS

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish motorway firm Abertis is open to buying back its own shares currently held by builder ACS as part of a deal to offer 10 percent of its stock to another builder, OHL, an executive said on Wednesday.

ACS cannot sell the shares on the open market because of a lock-up agreement with another Abertis shareholder. Abertis declined to offer any details on price.

Late Tuesday, Abertis announced a deal to buy two Brazilian units owned by OHL in exchange for 10 percent of its own shares.