MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish motorway company Abertis believes the price of a full takeover bid for its Portuguese unit Brisa is “low”, an executive said on Wednesday.

Abertis has not yet decided whether or not to tender its 15 percent stake in Brisa to the takeover offer by the company’s other leading shareholders, the executive said on a conference call. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)