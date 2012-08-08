FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abertis accepts Tagus offer for Brisa stake
August 8, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Abertis accepts Tagus offer for Brisa stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Wednesday it had accepted Tagus Holdings’ offer for its over 15 percent stake in Portuguese motorway operator Brisa.

The sale will have a positive impact on its second half results of 97 million euros ($120.47 million) and a total cash impact of 312 million euros, Abertis said in a statement.

Tagus comprised of two leading shareholders in Brisa launched in March a takeover bid for the rest of the company. They had raised the offered per share price to 2.76 euros from 2.66 euros in July. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

