Spain's Abertis changes course on Portugal's Brisa

* Abertis has call options on Brisa

* Re-defines position in auditor’s filing

* Brisa’s shares fell 51 percent last year

By Andrés González and Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abertis is re-thinking its strategy on austerity-struck Portuguese peer Brisa after sharp falls in its share price, reviving hopes for a tie-up between the two tollway operators.

Bitter austerity measures in Portugal after last year’s 78 billion euro ($103 billion) bailout have hurt consumers and weighed on traffic volumes, leading to a 51 percent slump in Brisa’s shares.

Not only does a cheaper Brisa make it more enticing to cash-rich infrastructure firm Abertis, who has pursued a merger with the Portuguese firm in the past, it also forces Abertis to protect the value of the 14.6 percent stake it already owns.

In an auditor’s filing, Abertis changed the classification of its holding in Brisa, which it had previously defined as “up for sale”, saying its “clear intention” now is to raise its stake in the concessionaire.

To this effect, Abertis said it holds call options for 0.4 percent of Brisa’s shares to be exercised until March 16 at 2.7 euros per share.

DOUBLE STRATEGY

On one hand analysts said the move is a pure accounting strategy to shield Abertis from being forced to provision against its stake in Brisa if its share price continues to tumble.

But they said the decision also reflects the fact that Abertis will not want to sell out of Brisa given current market conditions.

“The group does not want to sell its minority stake in the Portuguese operator at the current share price as it believes the shares are not fairly valued by the market. However, it added that if Brisa’s core shareholders were willing to sell, Abertis would be prepared to buy,” Natixis said in a note to clients.

The De Mello family is Brisa’s largest shareholder with 33 percent, followed by the Arcus infrastructure fund with 20.7 percent.

Abertis’s last attempt to merge with Brisa in 2007 failed due to fierce opposition from the De Mello‘s.

Abertis has been re-shuffling its assets portfolio since dividend-hungry private equity fund CVC Capital Partners bought a stake in 2010 and has said it is eyeing international expansion.

Brisa, which is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese operations since selling its stake in a Brazilian toll road operator in 2010, has said it expects cost cuts and new toll roads to partially offset the impact of sliding volumes on revenues in 2012.

By 1200 GMT, Brisa’s shares were down 3.2 percent to 2.41 euros, while Abertis’s shares fell 2 percent to 12.65 euros, tracking heavy declines across European stock markets. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)