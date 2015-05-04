FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abertis increases Cellnex IPO to 66 pct from 60.5 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 4, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Abertis increases Cellnex IPO to 66 pct from 60.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said on Monday it would increase the size of its telecoms unit Cellnex’s initial public offering to 66 percent of its capital from the 60.5 percent it had previously announced.

A source close to the offering said the increase was due to strong demand from investors for shares in the unit, which is due to make its stock market debut on Thursday. (Reporting By Robert Hetz and Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris)

