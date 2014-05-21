Spain's Abertis boosts stake in Chilean toll roads

MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abertis has reached a 291 million euro ($398.54 million) agreement to increase its stake in Chilean toll road operator Autopista Central to 50 percent and in Rutas del Pacifico to 100 percent, it said on Wednesday.

Abertis will buy the remaining 42.3 percent stake in Invin, which holds the Chilean road assets, from a unit of banking group Santander, to be paid in August 2019 and incorporating non-recourse debt of 162 million euros. ($1 = 0.7302 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)