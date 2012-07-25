Abertis core profit up 2.7 percent on Latin America

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis posted a 2.7 percent rise in core profit on Wednesday to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion), meeting forecasts, as growth in motorway traffic Latin America offset declines in France and Spain.

Recurring net profit at Abertis -- which controls tollway, airport and telecommunications assets -- rose 2 percent to 286 million euros in the six months to June, while profit including capital gains from asset sales reached 767 million. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)