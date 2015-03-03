FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Private equity firm CVC to halve stake in Spain's Abertis
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Private equity firm CVC to halve stake in Spain's Abertis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling a 7.5 percent stake in Spain’s Abertis, broker UBS said on Tuesday, halving its stake in the infrastructure firm and raising over 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

UBS said in a statement it was placing over 67 million Abertis shares in an accelerated book build on behalf of Trebol International, a CVC investment vehicle.

The deal would fetch around 1.16 billion euros at Tuesday’s closing price of 17.17 euros per share, turning a profit for CVC which had bought a 15.6 percent stake in August 2010 at 15 euros per share

The placement should be completed within the next day, UBS said. CVC, via Trebol, was one of Abertis’ biggest shareholders, alongside financial group La Caixa, which holds 22.4 percent stake, and Spanish builder OHL, which has a stake of nearly 19 percent. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Julien Toyer; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.