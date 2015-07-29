Spain's Abertis to boost treasury stock, may use it for deals

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday said it would boost its treasury stock by buying up to 6.5 percent of its own shares at 15.70 euros ($17.34) each, adding it was ready to use it in potential corporate deals.

The Barcelona-based company said in a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator that its treasury stock was currently worth 1.75 percent of its share capital and that it would use the excess liquidity obtained from the listing of its telecoms unit Cellnex to fund the offer. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)