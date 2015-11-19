FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Private equity firm CVC nears exit of Spain's Abertis
November 19, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Private equity firm CVC nears exit of Spain's Abertis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling a 6.3 percent stake in Spain’s road toll operator Abertis, broker Merrill Lynch said on Thursday, raising over 800 million euros ($858 million).

Merrill Lynch said in a statement it was placing 59.7 million Abertis shares in an accelerated book build on behalf of Trebol International, a CVC investment vehicle.

The deal would fetch around 870 million euros at Thursday’s closing price of 14.61 euros per share.

CVC has a 7.1 percent stake in the group after buying a 15.6 percent stake in August 2010 at 15 euros per share. It sold a 7.5 percent stake in March.

The placement should be completed within the next day, Merrill Lynch said.

CVC, via Trebol, was one of Abertis’ biggest shareholders, alongside financial group La Caixa, which holds a 24.1 percent stake, and Spanish builder OHL, which has a stake of 16 percent. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
