FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abertis plans 1 bln eur bond issue - sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

Abertis plans 1 bln eur bond issue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis is planning a new 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bond issue to refinance debt, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.

The planned seven-year bond would have a coupon of about 5 percent, the source said.

Abertis had 13.9 billion euros of net debt in 2011, of which 94 percent is long-term and 84 percent at fixed rates or fixed through hedging. The average cost of its debt is 4.65 percent, with an average maturity of more than six years.

The Barcelona-based company is due to hold its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.