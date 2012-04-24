Abertis to buy two OHL units for 10 pct own shares

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy two Brazilian units belonging to builder OHL for 10 percent of its own shares.

In a regulatory filing, Abertis added it would assume liabilities of 530 million euros ($699.76 million) held by the two companies. Abertis also said it would pay cash to acquire assets in Chile worth some 200 million euros from OHL. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts; Editing by Gary Hill)