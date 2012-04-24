FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Abertis to buy two OHL units for 10 pct own shares
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 24, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Abertis to buy two OHL units for 10 pct own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Abertis to issue no new shares)

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy two Brazilian units belonging to builder OHL for 10 percent of its own shares.

In a regulatory filing, Abertis added it would assume liabilities of 530 million euros ($699.76 million) held by the two companies.

Abertis also said it would pay cash to acquire assets in Chile worth some 200 million euros from OHL.

Abertis owns 4.6 percent of its own stock, and said it would not issue new shares to settle the deal. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts; Editing by Gary Hill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.