UPDATE 2-Abertis eyes government partnerships

* Targets public-private partnerships in weak economy

* Also wants deal with govt to increase Hispasat stake soon

By Carlos Ruano

BARCELONA, March 27 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis hopes the government’s budget restraints will lead to public-private partnerships that may benefit both parties, its chief executive said.

Spain, under pressure from the European Union to reduce its public deficit even as recession looms, is expected to present a strict 2012 budget on Friday with limited spending on infrastructure projects.

“We are closely following possibilities to continue growing in an environment where public-private partnerships are an opportunity to re-launch economies,” Francisco Reynes said on Tuesday.

The government recently announced that it was studying financing up to 50 percent of infrastructure projects with private contributions to boost the sickly public works sector.

Abertis, which operates tollways as well as airport and telecommunication assets, is on the look-out for fresh investments to fuel growth in the face of a maturing asset portfolio.

However, Chairman Salvador Alemany played down the possibility of extending its Spanish motorway concessions -- two of which expire in 2019 and 2021 -- in exchange for helping the government resolve highly indebted Spanish toll roads.

Barcelona-based Abertis, cramped by falling motorway traffic in its recession-hit home market, is also seeking expansion in the United States, Brazil and Mexico while laying in wait on several opportunities closer to home.

Its first port of call may be satellite operator Hispasat.

Abertis recently raised its stake in Hispasat to 47 percent, becoming its biggest shareholder, and has initiated talks with the government over its 26 percent stake.

“We are hoping to increase the consolidation (of Hispasat) in the short term,” Reynes said.

Several Spanish state companies also own stakes in Hispasat. Spain’s conservative government has promised to close 27 state-run firms and sell minority stakes in 35 others to cut the country’s deficit from 8.5 percent at the end of last year.

In January Abertis sold about half its stake in Paris-based European satellite operator Eutelsat for 981 million euros and wants to sell the remaining half before its sell option runs out in July.

Analysts have suggested it could use the proceeds from the remaining stake stale to build its presence in Hispasat.

Abertis has been re-shuffling its asset portfolio since dividend-hungry private equity fund CVC Capital Partners bought a stake in 2010.

It has previously said Portugal’s Brisa is no longer a strategic asset, but Reynes said Abertis would not sell at current market prices.