MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday it plans to spin off and list its telecommunications infrastructure business, which comprises radio, TV and mobile telephone broadcast towers, next year.

The operation would allow it to expand its toll road business, improve its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders the company said as it announced a three-year strategic plan. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)