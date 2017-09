MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Thursday it has sold its stake in London’s Luton airport to a consortium led by Spanish airports operator Aena and the private equity arm of French insurance giant AXA for 502 million euros ($667 million).

Abertis held a 90 percent stake in Luton through the TBI holding company, in which Aena already held 10 percent.