FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's Abertis agrees to sell 20 pct stake in Chile unit to ADIA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Spain's Abertis agrees to sell 20 pct stake in Chile unit to ADIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Abertis said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent minority stake in its Chilean unit to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for 495 million euros ($554 million).

The sale values the unit, which runs 771 kilometers of highways through six concessions in the country, at a total of 3.7 billion euros including debt, Abertis said in a statement.

The Spanish company will continue to run the company and will hold the remaining 80 percent stake.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the Spanish company said. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.