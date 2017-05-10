FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Four banks in bridge loan pool to fund Atlantia bid on Abertis - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 3 months ago

Four banks in bridge loan pool to fund Atlantia bid on Abertis - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Four banks are organising the bridge loan of around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) that Italy's Atlantia will use to help fund its bid on Spanish rival Abertis, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources said the banks were BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo .

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, is expected to submit a takeover bid for Abertis within days, possibly as early as this week, sources said on Tuesday.

The deal would create Europe's largest toll road operator.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes, writing by Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.