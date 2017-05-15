FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantia says does not intend full bid for Cellnex as part of Abertis offer
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 15, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 3 months ago

Atlantia says does not intend full bid for Cellnex as part of Abertis offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure firm Atlantia said on Monday it did not intend to make a mandatory offer for the whole of wireless telecoms infrastructure business Cellnex as part of its offer for Abertis.

Abertis holds a 34 percent stake in Cellnex. Under Spanish law, a shareholder that buys 30 percent or more of a company must make a full offer for that company.

Atlantia said on Monday in its offer statement for Abertis it would consider selling enough shares of Cellnex so as not to have to make a full bid for the wireless telecoms towers business.

Abertis and its shareholders have not yet made a response to Monday's 16.34 billion euro ($18 billion) cash-and-share bid from Atlantia. ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

