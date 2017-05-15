FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Financing for Atlantia's bid on Abertis higher than 11.5 bln euros - sources
May 15, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 3 months ago

Financing for Atlantia's bid on Abertis higher than 11.5 bln euros - sources

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - A financing package arranged by banks to fund Italian motorway group Atlantia's bid for Spanish rival Abertis is higher than the 11.5 billion euros previously expected, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. Atlantia on Monday launched a 16.3 billion euro ($18 billion) cash-and-share offer for Abertis in a deal that would create the world's biggest operator of toll roads. The statement announcing the offer said four banks - UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas - had arranged the financing but gave no further details.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi

