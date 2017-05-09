FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 3 months ago

Atlantia seen pricing possible Abertis bid at between 16-17 euros per share-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Atlantia's possible cash and share bid for Spanish rival Abertis is likely to be priced at between 16 and 17 euros per share, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Two sources said Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, had initially offered 16 euros per share but Abertis's main shareholder, La Caixa, had asked for 17 euros per share.

A third source said the Spaniards wanted a valuation above 16 euros per share. "The final price is likely to be somewhere in the middle. I don't think the Benettons will pull out due to a relatively minor valuation difference," one of the sources said.

Abertis shares were trading at 16.28 euros at 1304 GMT.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Robert Hetz

