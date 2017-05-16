FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Spain to look at Hispasat, competition law in Atlantia bid - Econ Min
May 16, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 3 months ago

Spain to look at Hispasat, competition law in Atlantia bid - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - Spanish satellite business Hispasat, majority-owned by Abertis, is a strategic asset for the Spanish government and is a point of interest for the government regarding Atlantia's bid for Abertis, the economy minister said on Tuesday.

The Spanish government would not interfere in the Italian infrastructure company's bid for Abertis, made on Monday, which was a matter between private companies, Luis de Guindos said.

However, there are points that concern the government regarding the bid, including competition law, the future of Hispasat and road concessions in Spain owned by Abertis that are about to expire, he told journalists after an event in Barcelona. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)

