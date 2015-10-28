FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Abertis 9-month core profit drops 6 percent, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 28, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Abertis 9-month core profit drops 6 percent, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s toll road operator Abertis posted on Wednesday a 6 percent drop in 9-month core profit, hit by a lower activity and currency effects in Brazil which offset a solid traffic growth in Spain, France and Chile.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year came at 2.129 billion euros ($2.35 billion), below analysts’ expectations of 2.177 billion euros.

Net profit on the period was 1.797 billion euros, up 226 percent thanks to one-off gains obtained from the partial listing of Abertis’ phone towers unit Cellnex earlier this year. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.