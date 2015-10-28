Spain's Abertis 9-month core profit drops 6 percent, misses forecast

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s toll road operator Abertis posted on Wednesday a 6 percent drop in 9-month core profit, hit by a lower activity and currency effects in Brazil which offset a solid traffic growth in Spain, France and Chile.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year came at 2.129 billion euros ($2.35 billion), below analysts’ expectations of 2.177 billion euros.

Net profit on the period was 1.797 billion euros, up 226 percent thanks to one-off gains obtained from the partial listing of Abertis’ phone towers unit Cellnex earlier this year. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)