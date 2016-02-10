FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abertis full-year core profit falls 7.5 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 10, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Abertis full-year core profit falls 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis posted a 7.5 percent drop in full-year core profits on Wednesday, hit by weaker traffic in Brazil and domestic accounting changes, just missing analysts’ predictions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) was 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) compared to 2.8 billion euros in a Reuters poll. The company said in like-for-like terms EBITDA would have risen 5 percent in 2015 from a year earlier.

Full-year net profit almost tripled to 1.9 billion euros, boosted by the one-off gains obtained from the listing of its phone towers unit Cellnex last year, also close to that forecast.

Abertis also said it would look at the possible purchase of six projects in Spain and the Americas, and the investment of 2 billion euros to extend concessions in Latin America. ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick)

