a year ago
Spain's Abertis H1 core profit rise 10 pct, in line with forecast
July 29, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Spain's Abertis H1 core profit rise 10 pct, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish toll road operator Abertis posted on Friday a 10 percent rise in first-half core profit to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), in line with analysts forecast, thanks to an increase in road traffic in France, Spain and Chile.

Net profit came in at 510 million euros, also in line with forecast but down 70 percent compared to last year when the company booked a one-off gain from the sale of a big stake in its telecoms masts unit Cellnex.

In comparable terms, net profit would have risen 9 percent year on year, the company said. ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

