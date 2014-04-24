FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Hispasat bids for stake in Israeli satellite rival
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Hispasat bids for stake in Israeli satellite rival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds valuation and possible buy-out)

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said its Hispasat affiliate is bidding for a majority stake in Israeli satellite operator Space Communication to boost its international exposure.

Abertis built a majority 57 percent stake in Hispasat last year and wants to expand the world’s eighth largest satellite operator’s international business.

Abertis is working on the final terms of a deal to buy a controlling stake in Spacecom being sold by its main shareholder Eurocom Communications Ltd. of Israel but Abertis said it had yet to reach a deal.

Eurocom, owned by Israeli businessman Shaul Elovitch, has a 64.4 percent stake in Spacecom, with a market capitalisation of around 280 million euros ($387 million).

Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Thursday that Abertis’s bid for Spacecom valued the company at 350 million euros, or a 25 percent premium, and that Abertis would buy out the remaining shares and delist the company if its bid were successful.

Abertis declined to comment on a possible buy-out.

Renta4 analysts said a 350 million-euro valuation would represent an EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to core earnings) ratio of 5.4 times.

Spacecom operates four satellites with coverage in Europe, the Middle East and the Atlantic ocean. Hispasat has six satellites with a strong presence in Latin America. It plans to launch four new satellites in the next two years to become the world’s fifth largest operator. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Teresa Larraz and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.