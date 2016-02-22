FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB Foods edges-up full year earnings guidance
February 22, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

AB Foods edges-up full year earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods edged up its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, helped by recent currency moves.

The owner of the Primark clothing chain, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said it expected a marginal decline in adjusted earnings per share in its 2015-16 year, having previously forecast a modest decline.

AB Foods made adjusted earnings per share of 102 pence in 2014-15.

The firm said the weakening of sterling in recent weeks, particularly against the euro, will ease the effect of currency translation on the 2015-16 results assuming current rates prevail, reducing its previous estimate of 25 million pounds to 10 million pounds.

For its first half AB Foods forecast some progress in adjusted operating profit. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

