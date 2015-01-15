FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB Foods expects marginal decline in full year earnings
January 15, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

AB Foods expects marginal decline in full year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Thursday it expects a marginal decline in earnings for its 2014-15 year, with growth in its Primark discount fashion chain offset by weakness in its sugar business.

The group had previously guided that it saw limited opportunity to grow adjusted earnings per share in the 2014-15 year.

AB Foods also forecast a decline in adjusted operating profit but said the impact on earnings would be mitigated by much lower tax and interest charges.

It said sterling’s strength against most of its major trading currencies would though have a negative effect.

Total revenue in the 16 weeks to Jan. 3 rose 3 percent at constant exchange rates and 1 percent at actual rates, the firm said. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

