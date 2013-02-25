AB Foods says Primark drives better first half

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods forecast first half results ahead of its expectations at the start of the year, driven by the performance of its Primark discount fashion chain.

The firm said on Monday adjusted operating profit for the half to March 2 will be higher than the previous year, with earnings per share “substantially ahead”.

AB Foods said Primark’s first half sales were expected to be 23 percent ahead of the same period last year, with like-for-like sales up 7 percent.

AB Foods said its expectation for the full year was unchanged.