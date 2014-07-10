FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB Foods raises year earnings guidance
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods raised its annual earnings guidance after a strong third-quarter performance from its Primark discount fashion chain and progress in its ingredients business more than offset weakness in its sugar operations.

The firm said on Thursday it now expected adjusted earnings per share for the 2013-14 year to be ahead of the 98.9 pence made in 2012-13. Previously it had forecast a similar outcome.

AB Foods said group revenue from continuing operations for the 40 weeks to June 21 was 2 percent below the same period last year but 2 percent ahead at constant currency.

It said the likely negative impact on full-year adjusted EPS arising from currency translation, if current exchange rates prevail, would be about 50 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

