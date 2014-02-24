FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB Foods maintains year guidance
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

AB Foods maintains year guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods maintained full year earnings expectations as a strong first half performance from its Primark discount fashion chain offset more weakness in its sugar business.

The firm said on Monday it continued to expect adjusted earnings per share for the 2013-14 year to be similar to the 98.9 pence made in 2012-13.

AB Foods said underlying operating profit for its first half to March 1 was expected to be in line with last year, but cautioned that sterling was continuing to strengthen against its major trading currencies and this would have a more significant negative effect on the translation of overseas results into sterling in the second half.

The firm said Primark’s first half sales were expected to be 13 percent ahead of last year. However, revenue and profit from sugar in the first half will be substantially lower.

AB Foods has previously guided that lower sugar prices, as the market adjusts ahead of EU regime reform in 2017, will result in a substantial reduction in profit from its sugar businesses this year.

The group has also previously stated that it expects Primark’s profit will be well ahead of the previous year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.