Jan 20 (Reuters) - Abg Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Says a partner purchased yesterday 200,000 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA shares from company

* Says shares were sold at a price of NOK 4.03 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share

* Says previously agreed price of 4.79 crowns per share has been adjusted for dividend and earlier payment of forward contract ($1 = 7.6344 Norwegian crowns)