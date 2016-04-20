FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brokerage ABG Sundal Collier plans several Scandinavian IPOs in Q2
April 20, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Brokerage ABG Sundal Collier plans several Scandinavian IPOs in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian brokerage ABG Sundal Collier expects to execute several initial public offerings on Scandinavian stock markets during the second quarter of 2016 as the market for transactions rebounds, its chief executive told Reuters.

The firm said in its annual report on Wednesday it had a strong pipeline of IPO mandates alongside a high number of mandates within restructuring advisory and mergers and acquisitions for the coming quarters.

“We are now out with an IPO in Sweden and then we have planned IPOs this quarter in Norway, Sweden and Denmark within sectors such as industry, energy, finance,” ABG’s CEO Knut Brundtland said.

He declined to give names of companies that plan IPOs.

“Mergers and acquisitions are also markets that are always there, but vary in the level of activity,” he added.

The Scandinavian high-yield bond market experienced a slowdown in new issue activity in 2015, with a particularly weak performance for the oil-focused Norwegian part of the market where debt restructurings are now high on the agenda, ABG noted.

“We have not observed any activity increase in the Norwegian high-yield bond market, but there is a need. And when there is a need, something will happen eventually. It’s difficult to predict when,” Brundtland said. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
