FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurance bill for UK Christmas storms to top $706 mln
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Insurance bill for UK Christmas storms to top $706 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The insurance bill for the storms and flooding that disrupted travel and damaged thousands of homes in Britain over the Christmas and New Year period is set to cost 426 million pounds ($706 million), the Association of British Insurers said on Tuesday.

Insurers dealt with 174,000 claims for damage to homes, businesses and cars between December 23 2013 and January 8 2014, the ABI, the trade association representing British insurers, said in a statement.

Britain’s biggest listed insurers, such as Aviva, RSA and Direct Line, are all due to report full-year earnings in coming weeks and the storms are likely to affect fourth-quarter numbers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.