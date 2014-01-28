Insurance bill for UK Christmas storms to top $706 mln

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The insurance bill for the storms and flooding that disrupted travel and damaged thousands of homes in Britain over the Christmas and New Year period is set to cost 426 million pounds ($706 million), the Association of British Insurers said on Tuesday.

Insurers dealt with 174,000 claims for damage to homes, businesses and cars between December 23 2013 and January 8 2014, the ABI, the trade association representing British insurers, said in a statement.

Britain’s biggest listed insurers, such as Aviva, RSA and Direct Line, are all due to report full-year earnings in coming weeks and the storms are likely to affect fourth-quarter numbers.