AXA UK CEO Paul Evans to head up British insurance industry body

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of AXA UK, a unit of French insurer AXA, will become the next chairman of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the industry body said on Tuesday.

Paul Evans will replace Tidjane Thiam of Prudential, whose two-year term ends on Thursday, the ABI said.

Evans joined AXA UK in January 2000 after 13 years with consultants PwC. He is deputy chairman of the board at the ABI and chairman of the General Insurance Committee of the ABI. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Laura Noonan)