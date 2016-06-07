FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aviva UK Life boss to chair Association of British Insurers
June 7, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Aviva UK Life boss to chair Association of British Insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The Association of British Insurers (ABI)'s board has nominated Andy Briggs, chief executive officer of Aviva UK Life, as its next chairman, the trade body said on Tuesday.

Briggs, who has been ABI's deputy chairman since Nov 2015, will take over in October, the association said in a statement. (bit.ly/1WD3YxE)

Briggs became head of Aviva's UK Life business after it bought rival Friends Life, where he was top boss.

Briggs will succeed Paul Evans, CEO of AXA UK, who has completed his two-year term as ABI Chairman, the ABI said.

The ABI has over 250 member companies, making up over 90 percent of the UK insurance market.

Paul Geddes, CEO of UK's largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc will become ABI's deputy chairman.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn

