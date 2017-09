JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South African massmarket lender African Bank Investments said on Monday it will raise up to 4 billion rand ($406 million) through a rights offering to shore up its balance sheet.

African Bank, known as Abil, also said in a trading statement its mainstay lending business is facing slower growth and an increase in bad loan costs. The rights offering will be fully underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Abil said.