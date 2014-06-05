FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev sees $200 mln savings through lower CO2 emissions
#Beverages - Brewers
June 5, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

AB InBev sees $200 mln savings through lower CO2 emissions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its logistics by 15 percent, a plan that should save it up to $200 million by 2017.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Beck’s said on Thursday the emission reductions would cover transportation into and out of its breweries and at warehouses, all of which are generally operated by third parties.

For transportation out of its breweries, the reduction from 2013 levels would be some 230,000 tonnes of carbon and equivalent to the annual energy needed to power 21,000 U.S. homes.

Bert Share, who heads AB InBev’s environmental strategy, said the goal could be achieved by using alternative fuels and adopting measures that could reduce the use of conventional fuels, from lighter or more aerodynamic vehicles, double trailers and filling trucks as much as possible.

“We want the fewest empty truck miles,” Share told Reuters in an interview. “Much of this has to do with greater efficiency. There’s value for ourselves and for our partners.”

AB InBev already has a series of other environmental targets to be achieved by the end of 2017, including reduced water usage, lower energy consumption at its plants and less packaging. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
