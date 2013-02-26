FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev, U.S. talks over Modelo progressing -sources
February 26, 2013

AB InBev, U.S. talks over Modelo progressing -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Anheuser-Busch InBev and the U.S. Department of Justice are moving them closer to a settlement over the brewer’s planned purchase of Mexico’s Grupo Modelo, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Talks between the parties are progressing, the sources said, noting that it was still too early to say whether the U.S. government will accept the new deal, which was revised on Feb. 14 to address the government’s antitrust concerns.

One source pointed out that the big concession - the sale to Constellation Brands of a Modelo brewery that supplies the U.S. market - is similar to the one made in 2009 when InBev sold Labbatt USA to clear its $52 billion takeover of Anheuser-Busch.

A spokesman for AB InBev declined to comment on the proceedings. A DOJ official was not immediately available.

AB InBev announced a revised deal on Feb. 14 to address the concerns that led the government to sue to block the deal two weeks prior. In addition to the sale of the Piedras Negras brewery, the new deal gives Constellation perpetual rights for Corona and other Modelo brands in the United States.

Late on Friday, a federal judge agreed to delay the government’s lawsuit after the parties asked for time to conduct settlement talks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
