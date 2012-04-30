FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev hikes U.S. beer sales, sees Brazil promise
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

AB InBev hikes U.S. beer sales, sees Brazil promise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world’s largest beermaker, increased sales of beer in the United States for the first time in three years and said wage rises should ensure increased consumption in Brazil.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck’s said on Monday that it shipped 1.8 percent more beer and other drinks in the first quarter of 2012 and its core profit (EBITDA) rose 7.4 percent to $3.55 billion.

That was slightly below the average analyst expectation of $3.58 billion.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.