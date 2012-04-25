AB InBev thanks weather for U.S. beer lift

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito on Wednesday thanked mild winter weather for “encouraging” U.S. beer volumes in the first two months of the year and said the launch of Bud Light Platinum went better than expected.

“We all know it was mainly because of the weather, but we also think because of some economic figures and better sentiment among consumers, but the weather played most of the role,” Brito told a news conference after AB InBev’s annual shareholder meeting.

“The winter was a joke. There was no winter and that is great for beer,” he said.

He also said the company, which reports first-quarter results on Monday, was confident in its line-up of product launches and marketing this year.

The maker of Beck‘s, Budweiser and Stella Artois has about half the U.S. market, its largest in terms of revenue and profit, and undertook a first year of promotional activity linked to its sponsorship of the NFL.

Brito said Bud Light Platinum, launched at the end of January, a week before the Superbowl, was a hit.

“The one thing I see that is good for our business in the U.S. compared with the last two-three years is that this year we have an innovation pipeline and marketing programmes that are already scheduled ... everyone knows exactly what to do for the full year.”