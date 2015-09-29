FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-AB InBev lining up $70 bln debt for SABMiller offer - bankers
#Beverages - Brewers
September 29, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

LPC-AB InBev lining up $70 bln debt for SABMiller offer - bankers

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - AB InBev is asking banks to underwrite up to $70 billion in debt financing to back its potential merger with SABMiller, banking sources said.

The initial financing is expected to comprise bridge loans, which will be refinanced by bond issues, and longer term loans, the sources said.

AB InBev and SABMiller were not immediately available for comment.

Banks working on the deal include AB InBev’s core relationship banks: Banco Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Mizuho Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and SMBC, banking sources said.

Banks remain highly liquid despite recent global market volatility and are eager to lend in size to core corporate clients such as AB InBev.

“It’s a lot to swallow, but it will get done,” a head of loan syndicate said.

Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Tessa Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
