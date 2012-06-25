FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev says in talks with Corona brewer Modelo
June 25, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

AB InBev says in talks with Corona brewer Modelo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said on Monday it was in discussions with Mexican brewer Modelo about increasing its stake in the Corona beer maker, but that it was too early to give details.

“There have been discussions between the company and Grupo Modelo regarding a possible transaction to expand its current relationship,” AB InBev said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the Belgian-based group was in talks to buy the 50 percent of Modelo that it does not already own, in a potential deal that could top $10 billion.

The Belgian regulator suspended AB Inbev’s shares before the announcement by the company, which brews Budweiser and Stella Artois.

