AB InBev profit rise capped by U.S. and Brazil
October 31, 2014 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

AB InBev profit rise capped by U.S. and Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, reported a lower than expected increase of earnings in the third quarter as U.S. wholesalers cut inventories and Brazil was stagnant after the soccer World Cup.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said on Friday that overall beer volumes fell by 2.7 percent in the July-Sept period, with declines in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

AB InBev reported a 1.3 percent like-for-like rise in third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $4.75 billion. The average forecast of a Reuters poll of nine analysts was $5.00 billion. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

