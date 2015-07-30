FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev suffers in key markets Brazil and China
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev suffers in key markets Brazil and China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported lower than expected earnings in the second quarter as it sold less beer in Brazil and Europe a year on from the World Cup and suffered from bad weather in the United States and China.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona retained its 2015 forecast of improved industry volumes in the United States after a 0.6 percent decline in 2014, growth in Mexico and increased revenue in Brazil, helped by expansion of higher-priced lagers.

The company said in a statement that the second quarter had been challenged, with tough comparables from the soccer World Cup and weak economic conditions in a number of markets, such as Brazil and China.

Second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 4.6 percent on when scope and currency changes are excluded to $4.16 billion, below the $4.58 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Unfavourable weather, especially in the U.S. and China, added to the pressure,” it said, while adding that it expected to accelerate revenue growth in the second half of the year from the first half.

In China, the company referred to poor weather and economic headwinds leading to a tough first half. For the second half, the market should return to growth, the company said, adding that it would also benefit from a shift to more expensive brands.

Overall volumes declined by 2.2 percent. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.